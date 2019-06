Photo courtesy of Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Photo courtesy of Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Officials with Tonto National Forest say that the Woodbury Fire has grown to 5,000 acres.

The fire, which was reported on Saturday, is burning just east of the Superstition Mountains near Superior.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire had grown to 5,000 acres and the Type 3 Incident Management Team had assumed management of the fire.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical is also helping with the fight.

Here is some photos from our crew out at the #WoodburyFire. pic.twitter.com/l9G3Sea1xo — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) June 11, 2019

Fire officials say the fire has been difficult to fight because it's burning in an area that's steep with rough terrain and thick brush.

