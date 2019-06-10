PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Monday a man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his former friend and roommate.

According to the statement, Caleb Bartels, 29, has been sentenced to natural life plus 15 years in prison, after he was found guilty of 1st degree murder, aggravated assault, and burglary.

Bartels was wanted following the shooting death of 26-year-old Ryne Zahner in the early morning hours of January 15, 2017. On that day, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Bartels entered Zahner's backyard, where Zahner was catching up with Bartels' younger brother. Bartels then began yelling at the men, then pointed an automatic rifle at Zahner and fired multiple shots, killing him. Bartels' brother then tried to wrestle the gun from Bartels, but eventually ran from the backyard and called police.