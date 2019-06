Courtesy of Tonto National Forest Courtesy of Tonto National Forest

Related Headlines Woodbury Fire breaks out near Superior

NEAR SUPERIOR, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Fire crews are still battling a wildfire that is burning in the Superstition Wilderness Monday.

According to officials with the Tonto National Forest, the Woodbury Fire, which is burning about five miles (~8.05km) northwest of Superior, is human-caused and started to burn on Saturday. As of Monday afternoon, the fire has burned 1,400 acres of land, with 0% containment. The fire can be seen in nearby communities.

>>SkyFOX video from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/457475074822562

National Forest officials said the Superstition Wilderness fire features extremely steep and rugged terrain, and the fire is burning in an area with thick brush, making direct suppression tactics a safety concern for fire crews.

#WoodburyFire now at 1400 acres burning within the @TontoForest, just NW of Superior. Thankfully fire is not a threat to any communities. #FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/IhuriDgRO4 — Ty Brennan (@TyFox10) June 10, 2019