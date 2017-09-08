YCSO: Naked man found in stranger's home after licking acid tab

- An unusual arrest was made in Prescott after police say an 18-year-old man was found hiding in someone's home -- naked.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about a man seen running from a vehicle that was abandoned in the middle of the street on September 2, just before 11:00 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene on the 2400 block of North Ewin Drive, "deputies found a blue 2004 Chevrolet truck in the roadway with the ignition keys still intact, the engine off and the transmission in drive," explained YCSO's Dwight D'Evelyn.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found several items of paraphernalia with marijuana residue, along with a wallet belonging to 18-year-old William Hanson of Prescott.

"Deputies contacted the registered owner of the vehicle by phone who explained that his son, William Hanson, had been given permission to use the vehicle around 4:00 p.m.," added D'Evelyn.

As the investigation continued, deputies were called to the 3000 block of Wisdom Way about a nude man who entered a home and was in the reporting party's bedroom. The resident indicated Hanson apparently entered his home through an unlocked door and was discovered after banging noises were heard in the house.

According to YCSO, when deputies arrived at the home, they found Hanson nude and incoherent. He was transported to an area hospital and released the following day.

When deputies interviewed Hanson, "he admitted licking an acid tab along with his female passenger while parked in an area near Granite Basin. Hanson could not recall any events following the ingestion, including the circumstances occurring after he abandoned the truck," stated D'Evelyn.

Hanson was arrested and booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, and DUI with drugs. He was later released on a $4,000 bond.

YCSO says Hanson's female passenger is a minor who admitted to ingesting acid with him.

"Charges against her will be submitted to juvenile authorities for review," added D'Evelyn.