Year Up Arizona helps graduate succeed data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Year Up Arizona helps graduate succeed&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/year-up-arizona-helps-graduate-succeed" data-title="Year Up Arizona helps graduate succeed" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/year-up-arizona-helps-graduate-succeed" addthis:title="Year Up Arizona helps graduate succeed"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414304674.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414304674");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414304674_414351296_156377"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414304674_414351296_156377";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414351296","video":"577478","title":"Year%20Up%20Arizona%20helps%20graduate%20succeed","caption":"Education%20is%20often%20said%20to%20be%20the%20key%20to%20success%2C%20but%20not%20everyone%20can%20afford%20to%20go%20to%20college.%20Year%20Up%20Arizona%20is%20helping%20one%20graduate%20make%20strides%20no%20one%20else%20in%20his%20family%20has%20been%20able%20to%20make.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FYear_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FYear_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_577478_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655959600%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DrpQo5mz1YyO2BDasFR9HgJOCIRY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fyear-up-arizona-helps-graduate-succeed"}},"createDate":"Jun 23 2019 09:46PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414304674_414351296_156377",video:"577478",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Education%2520is%2520often%2520said%2520to%2520be%2520the%2520key%2520to%2520success%252C%2520but%2520not%2520everyone%2520can%2520afford%2520to%2520go%2520to%2520college.%2520Year%2520Up%2520Arizona%2520is%2520helping%2520one%2520graduate%2520make%2520strides%2520no%2520one%2520else%2520in%2520his%2520family%2520has%2520been%2520able%2520to%2520make.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/24/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_577478_1800.mp4?Expires=1655959600&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=rpQo5mz1YyO2BDasFR9HgJOCIRY",eventLabel:"Year%20Up%20Arizona%20helps%20graduate%20succeed-414351296",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fyear-up-arizona-helps-graduate-succeed"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Anita Roman
Posted Jun 23 2019 02:01PM MST
Video Posted Jun 23 2019 09:46PM MST
Updated Jun 23 2019 09:47PM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414304674-414351281" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414304674" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> — Education is often said to be the key to success, but not everyone can afford to go to college. Year Up Arizona is helping one graduate make strides no one else in his family has been able to make. </p><p>Diego Wences Hernandez is living what many describe as the American Dream. He owns a beautiful home, has a great job, and it's all thanks to Year Up Arizona. </p><p>"I wanted to pursue community college in Phoenix but I wasn't quite sure how I was going to pay for it, I wasn't familiarized with scholarships or grants or anything like that," said Hernandez. </p><p>His counselor suggested he apply and while he says he thought it was too good to be true, he also saw the opportunity the workforce program could provide. </p><p>"The requirements are 18 to 24-years-old, high school diploma or GED and a thing we call grit and that is we screen for individuals who understand that while talent is evenly distributed in this country opportunity is not, and they fight, and they work for what they believe they can do," said Kim Owens with Year Up Arizona. </p><p>Year Up launched in 2015 to connect low-income young adults with livable-wage careers. </p><p>Motivated individuals in Maricopa County take part in six months of professional and technical skills classes followed by a six-month internship at a top Valley employer such as American Express, TruWest Credit Union, Bank of America, PayPal and more.</p><p>"This last cycle 84 percent of the young adults who interned converted those into full-time job opportunities," said Owens. </p><p>"I was matched with Bank of America and I remember being one of the first people, I believe that we were told way before all the classes where we were going to intern," said Hernandez. </p><p>Two years later Diego is an operation control analyst, the first person in his family to go to college and own a home. </p><p>For more information about Year Up Arizona, visit <a href="https://www.yearup.org/arizona" target="_blank">https://www.yearup.org/arizona.</a></p><p> </p><p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/PD__1_year_old_dies_in_crash_in_Tempe_0_7434837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/PD__1_year_old_dies_in_crash_in_Tempe_0_7434837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/PD__1_year_old_dies_in_crash_in_Tempe_0_7434837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/PD__1_year_old_dies_in_crash_in_Tempe_0_7434837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/PD__1_year_old_dies_in_crash_in_Tempe_0_7434837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 1-year-old child has passed away following a car crash new McClintock and Southern Ave yesterday in Tempe. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PD: 1-year-old dies in crash in Tempe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:29PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:33PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A 1-year-old child has passed away following a car crash near McClintock and Southern Ave Saturday in Tempe. </p><p>Police say the woman who was driving crashed into a pole. The woman and infant were both rushed to the hospital where the baby later died.</p><p>Tempe Police are investigating what led up to the crash.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/valley-woman-creates-rescue-for-dogs-with-special-needs" title="Valley woman creates rescue for dogs with special needs" data-articleId="414301288" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Valley_woman_creates_rescue_for_dogs_wit_0_7434740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Valley_woman_creates_rescue_for_dogs_wit_0_7434740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Valley_woman_creates_rescue_for_dogs_wit_0_7434740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Valley_woman_creates_rescue_for_dogs_wit_0_7434740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Valley_woman_creates_rescue_for_dogs_wit_0_7434740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Valley woman is working to create a rescue for special needs dogs. She's teamed up with another organization t help with the funding, and you can be part of it all. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valley woman creates rescue for dogs with special needs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ty Brennan </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 01:25PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:21PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A Valley woman is working to create a rescue for special needs dogs. She's teamed up with another organization t help with the funding, and you can be part of it all. </p><p>"I rescue special needs dogs because it's my passion, and I want to help as many dogs as I can," said April Addison, with Special Pawz. </p><p>April Addison has a soft spot for animals with special needs. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/man-broke-into-cell-phone-repair-shop-stole-phones-police" title="Man broke into cell phone repair shop, stole phones: police" data-articleId="414342148" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Man_broke_into_cell_phone_repair_shop__s_0_7434662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Man_broke_into_cell_phone_repair_shop__s_0_7434662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Man_broke_into_cell_phone_repair_shop__s_0_7434662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Man_broke_into_cell_phone_repair_shop__s_0_7434662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Man_broke_into_cell_phone_repair_shop__s_0_7434662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A brazen robbery has been caught on camera as a man breaks into a cell phone store in north Phoenix. Surveillance video from inside the store could help Phoenix Police crack the case." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man broke into cell phone repair shop, stole phones: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Martinez </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 07:26PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:17PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A brazen robbery has been caught on camera as a man breaks into a cell phone store in north Phoenix. Surveillance video from inside the store could help Phoenix Police crack the case.</p><p>"He was in and out in about 50 seconds," said Nicholas Fazio, CEO at Quick Mobile Repair. </p><p>But his face was caught on camera. The thief was grabbing anything with value, completely emptying a display case with refurbished phones. Surveillance video shows the suspect walking to the back of the Quick Mobile Repair Shop on 19th Ave. and Greenway, grabbing phones belonging to paying customers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/year-up-arizona-helps-graduate-succeed" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Year_Up_Arizona_helps_graduate_succeed_0_7434744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Year Up Arizona helps graduate succeed</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/year-up-arizona-helps-graduate-succeed" data-title="Year Up Arizona helps graduate succeed" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/year-up-arizona-helps-graduate-succeed" addthis:title="Year Up Arizona helps graduate succeed" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-1-year-old-dies-in-crash-in-tempe" > <h3>PD: 1-year-old dies in crash in Tempe</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-1-year-old-dies-in-crash-in-tempe" data-title="PD: 1-year-old dies in crash in Tempe" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-1-year-old-dies-in-crash-in-tempe" addthis:title="PD: 1-year-old dies in crash in Tempe" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-woman-creates-rescue-for-dogs-with-special-needs" > <h3>Valley woman creates rescue for dogs with special needs</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/valley-woman-creates-rescue-for-dogs-with-special-needs" data-title="Woman creates rescue for dogs with special needs" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/valley-woman-creates-rescue-for-dogs-with-special-needs" addthis:title="Woman creates rescue for dogs with special needs" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/man-broke-into-cell-phone-repair-shop-stole-phones-police" > <h3>Man broke into cell phone repair shop, stole phones: police</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/man-broke-into-cell-phone-repair-shop-stole-phones-police" data-title="Phoenix PD investigating cell phone shop robbery" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/man-broke-into-cell-phone-repair-shop-stole-phones-police" addthis:title="Phoenix PD investigating cell phone shop robbery" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/PD__1_year_old_dies_in_crash_in_Tempe_0_7434837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/PD__1_year_old_dies_in_crash_in_Tempe_0_7434837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/PD__1_year_old_dies_in_crash_in_Tempe_0_7434837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/PD__1_year_old_dies_in_crash_in_Tempe_0_7434837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>PD: 1-year-old dies in crash in Tempe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-woman-creates-rescue-for-dogs-with-special-needs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20special%20needs%20dog%20group%20062319_1561350034587.jpg_7434739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20special%20needs%20dog%20group%20062319_1561350034587.jpg_7434739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20special%20needs%20dog%20group%20062319_1561350034587.jpg_7434739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20special%20needs%20dog%20group%20062319_1561350034587.jpg_7434739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20special%20needs%20dog%20group%20062319_1561350034587.jpg_7434739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Valley woman creates rescue for dogs with special needs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/man-broke-into-cell-phone-repair-shop-stole-phones-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20Mobile%20repar%20robbery%20062319_1561347082658.jpg_7434734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20Mobile%20repar%20robbery%20062319_1561347082658.jpg_7434734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20Mobile%20repar%20robbery%20062319_1561347082658.jpg_7434734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20Mobile%20repar%20robbery%20062319_1561347082658.jpg_7434734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20Mobile%20repar%20robbery%20062319_1561347082658.jpg_7434734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Alan&#x20;Leffler" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man broke into cell phone repair shop, stole phones: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-fire-grows-to-nearly-66-000-acres-42-percent-contained" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20062319_1561309763716.jpg_7433885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20062319_1561309763716.jpg_7433885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20062319_1561309763716.jpg_7433885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20062319_1561309763716.jpg_7433885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20062319_1561309763716.jpg_7433885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Superstition&#x20;Fire&#x20;and&#x20;Medical" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woodbury Fire grows to over 96,000 acres, 25 percent contained</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/death-toll-from-building-collapse-in-cambodia-rises-to-24-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Death_toll_from_building_collapse_in_Cam_0_7434812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Death_toll_from_building_collapse_in_Cam_0_7434812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Death_toll_from_building_collapse_in_Cam_0_7434812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Death_toll_from_building_collapse_in_Cam_0_7434812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Death_toll_from_building_collapse_in_Cam_0_7434812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Death toll from building collapse in Cambodia rises to 24</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 