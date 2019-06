PICACHO, Ariz. (FOX 10) - For three generations, a family owned and operated working ostrich ranch has thrived south of the Valley. Now called the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch, there's a whole lot more to do there than just feed large birds.

VIDEO: SkyFOX Drone gives an aerial view of Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch in this week's edition of Drone Zone.