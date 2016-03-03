FOX 10 EVENTS 2017

Take a look at the calendar of events in the Phoenix area sponsored by FOX 10 and My45.
Climb to Conquer Cancer
February 25
South Mountain Park
10919 S. Central Ave., Phoenix
Benefiting the American Cancer Society, ascend South Mountain with FOX 10 Arizona Morning host, Syleste Rodriguez.
phoenixclimb.com
Ostrich Festival
March 10 - 13
Tumbleweed Park
745 E. Germann Rd., Chandler
Join us for family fun, festivities and of course, OSTRICHES!
ostrichfestival.com
American Heart Association's Heart Walk
March 18
CityScape
318 W. Washington St., Phoenix
Benefiting the American Heart Assoc. Hosted by FOX 10's Ron Hoon, don’t forget to stop by our booth and spin the Prize-Wheel!
heart.org/phoenix
JDFR Walk to Cure Diabetes
April 29
Sloan Park
2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Mesa
FOX 10 has been proud to be a partner with JDRF for many years. Join our morning team and more for this great event!
jdrf.org
Salvation Army's Pack to School Drive
July to beginning of August
Help FOX 10 and the Salvation Army fill up local kids' backpacks to get ready for the school year!
salvationarmyphoenix.org
4th of July Festival
Tempe Town Beach Park
80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe
It doesn’t get any hotter than this, with FOX 10’s Kristy Siefkin benefiting the Kiwanis Club of Tempe.
tempe4th.com
City of Hope's Walk for Hope to cure breast cancer
October
FOX 10 Arizona Morning’s own Andrea Robinson spearheads this great cause benefiting City of Hope and Women’s Cancer Research.
cityofhope.org/phoenix
Arizona State Fair
October 6 - 29 (Wednesday - Sunday)
1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix
Stop by the FOX 10 tent , spin the prize wheel and win a great prize. You can also take a pic on our selfie-wall and check in on social media. You never know who might be there to sign autographs, so stop by and say Hi!
azstatefair.com
Holiday Food Drive
November - December
Benefiting St. Vincent de Paul. Collecting food for the needy this, and every, Holiday Season!