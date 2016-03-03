FOX 10 EVENTS 2017

Take a look at the calendar of events in the Phoenix area sponsored by FOX 10 and My45.

Climb to Conquer Cancer

February 25

South Mountain Park

10919 S. Central Ave., Phoenix

Benefiting the American Cancer Society, ascend South Mountain with FOX 10 Arizona Morning host, Syleste Rodriguez.

phoenixclimb.com

Ostrich Festival

March 10 - 13

Tumbleweed Park

745 E. Germann Rd., Chandler

Join us for family fun, festivities and of course, OSTRICHES!

ostrichfestival.com

American Heart Association's Heart Walk

March 18

CityScape

318 W. Washington St., Phoenix

Benefiting the American Heart Assoc. Hosted by FOX 10's Ron Hoon, don’t forget to stop by our booth and spin the Prize-Wheel!

heart.org/phoenix

JDFR Walk to Cure Diabetes

April 29

Sloan Park

2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Mesa

FOX 10 has been proud to be a partner with JDRF for many years. Join our morning team and more for this great event!

jdrf.org

Salvation Army's Pack to School Drive

July to beginning of August

Help FOX 10 and the Salvation Army fill up local kids' backpacks to get ready for the school year!

salvationarmyphoenix.org

4th of July Festival

Tempe Town Beach Park

80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe

It doesn’t get any hotter than this, with FOX 10’s Kristy Siefkin benefiting the Kiwanis Club of Tempe.

tempe4th.com

City of Hope's Walk for Hope to cure breast cancer

October

FOX 10 Arizona Morning’s own Andrea Robinson spearheads this great cause benefiting City of Hope and Women’s Cancer Research.

cityofhope.org/phoenix

Arizona State Fair

October 6 - 29 (Wednesday - Sunday)

1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix

Stop by the FOX 10 tent , spin the prize wheel and win a great prize. You can also take a pic on our selfie-wall and check in on social media. You never know who might be there to sign autographs, so stop by and say Hi!

azstatefair.com

Holiday Food Drive

November - December

Benefiting St. Vincent de Paul. Collecting food for the needy this, and every, Holiday Season!