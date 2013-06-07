FOX10 July 4th Tempe Town Lake Festival

Tempe Town Lake Festival

Kiwanis Club of Tempe 66th Annual Fireworks Spectacular will present the best fireworks show in the Valley shot from Mill Avenue Bridge. The fireworks spectacular will be launched from the Mill Avenue Bridge and choreographed to music for all tastes and interests including patriotic, pop, country, and more.

Important Information

Event Hotline:

(480) 350-5189

Gates open at 5 p.m. First come, first served on lawn seating. Blankets, portable chairs, personal cameras and personal umbrellas – up to 48” are permitted. Only manufacturer's sealed containers of water (1 gallon / per person) allowed inside the venue.food or coolers allowed.skates, skateboards or bicycles allowed inside the event.Firearms, knives, or other weapons.pop up tents. The use of Consumer Fireworks is illegal in the City of Tempe. The use of novelty fireworks including sparklers are prohibited inside Tempe Beach Park. All persons and bags subject to search. Clear bags are preferred over purses or backpacks.gang attire permitted. For the health and safety of our guests, only permitted service animals allowed in the event.