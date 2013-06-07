FOX10 July 4th Tempe Town Lake Festival
Tuesday, July 4th | Tempe Beach Park
Gates Open at 5pm
Kiwanis Club of Tempe 66th Annual Fireworks Spectacular will present the best fireworks show in the Valley shot from Mill Avenue Bridge. The fireworks spectacular will be launched from the Mill Avenue Bridge and choreographed to music for all tastes and interests including patriotic, pop, country, and more.
2017 Performers
CLICK HERE for a list of this year's entertainment line-up on the Main Stage.
Parking & Transit
Because of high attendance to the event and construction in the area, plan to arrive early and leave late.
CLICK HERE for the parking suggestions
Entry is free for anyone showing an active military ID.
1. Available thru July 4th at all Fry's stores
2. CLICK HERE to purchase online - June 1 thru July 4th
3. CLICK HERE for tickets at City of Tempe Outlets (starting June 1)
4. On-site at Tempe Beach Park July 4th
VIP Garden Admission Tickets
Available online - CLICK HERE
Important Information
Gates open at 5 p.m. First come, first served on lawn seating. Blankets, portable chairs, personal cameras and personal umbrellas – up to 48” are permitted. Only manufacturer's sealed containers of water (1 gallon / per person) allowed inside the venue. No food or coolers allowed. No skates, skateboards or bicycles allowed inside the event. No Firearms, knives, or other weapons. No pop up tents. The use of Consumer Fireworks is illegal in the City of Tempe. The use of novelty fireworks including sparklers are prohibited inside Tempe Beach Park. All persons and bags subject to search. Clear bags are preferred over purses or backpacks. No gang attire permitted. For the health and safety of our guests, only permitted service animals allowed in the event. Entry is free for anyone showing an active military ID
Event Hotline: (480) 350-5189
