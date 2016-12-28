FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Cinnabon deleted this Carrie Fisher tweet amid social media fury

Image via FOX News
By: FOX News

Posted:Dec 28 2016 09:04AM MST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 09:05AM MST

(FOX NEWS) - Too far?

Cinnabon faced a social media backlash Tuesday for its tweet commemorating actress Carrie Fisher, who passed away at age 60 following a heart attack.

In place of Princess Leia's iconic hair "buns," the company creatively inserted one of its frosted cinnamon buns, writing "RIP Carrie Fisher, you always have the best buns in the galaxy."

The reaction was swift and fierce as the Twitter-verse accused the eatery of tastelessly looking to capitalize on Fisher's untimely death. Cinnabon deleted it and tweeted an apology.

Many others, however, have pushed back against the outrage, arguing that Fisher - known for her sense of humor - wouldn't have had any issue with the picture. 

Read more at FOXNews.com.


