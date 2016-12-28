FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Woman gets last laugh after fiancé dumps her via text

<span style=Photo: Alex McDaniel " title="fiance_1482944208281-405538.JPG"/>
Photo: Alex McDaniel 

Posted:Dec 28 2016 09:57AM MST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 10:26AM MST

DALLAS, TX (KTVU) - A woman is getting a little revenge after she says her fiancé dumped her via text message.

The woman brought a sign to the Cowboys game Monday stating "My fiancé dumped me in a text message. He should have waited until after Christmas." The woman had apparently bought her fiancé tickets to the game for Christmas - and since he dumped her - she enjoyed the game with her best friend instead.

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Brenna Clanton, told SportsDay she splurged on the tickets since her fiancé  - a huge Cowboys fan - had never been to AT&T Stadium.

According to the report her fiancé said part of the reason for the break up was that they had nothing in common.

She included #nothingincommon as one of the hashtags on her sign.

The Cowboys beat the Lions 42-21.


