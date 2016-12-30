FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Pan Pan, world's oldest panda, dies

Remembering Pan Pan.
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Dec 30 2016 05:53AM MST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 03:23PM MST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The giant panda dubbed "hero father" for siring about 25 percent of the world's captive bred panda population has died. Chinese media outlets report that Pan Pan died on Wednesday at the age of 31, which is equivalent to 100 human years.

Pan Pan was  living in a "nursing home" for elderly pandas in Southwest China's Sichuan province when he died, reported ChinaDaily.com.

Perhaps most astonishing is the length of time Pan Pan lived. The average life expectancy for a panda in captivity is 20 years.

Giant pandas are one of the world's most endangered species.

A necropsy will be carried out to determine cause of death.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories