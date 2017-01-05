Puppy Bowl 2017 will feature three special needs puppies

The much awaited Puppy Bowl of 2017 has three puppies with special needs on the roster.

Many of us are counting down the days for the Super Bowl on February 5. But if you're an animal lover, like us, you might be more excited to see team Ruff vs. team Fluff in this year's Puppy Bowl.

There will be 78 puppies on the roster coming from 34 shelters, and this year is going to be extra special. The line-up includes three adorable puppers with special needs!

While it maybe too soon to predict who will win, it's safe to say these special puppies have already won our hearts.

We're warning you, their cuteness might be too much to handle!

Lucky, is a Terrier mix with three legs and one strong game face.

Winston, an Australian Shepherd is sight and hearing impaired but will bolt to the end-zone with the quickness.

Puppy bowl time !!!! i'm rooting for winston he has vision and hearing impairments, but look how cute he is #PuppyBowl #winstonpuppybowl pic.twitter.com/nwRg8yeoYd — bringmethebradley (@bringmethebradl) January 4, 2017

Doober, the English Pointer, is completely deaf but can predict a pass before it happens.

We know you remember our little rescue pup Doobert and he is about to become an all-star! He is on his way to the Puppy Bowl #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/zMlGhjJ4wH — Doobert.com (@Doobert) January 5, 2017

The complete line-up can be found on AnimalPlant.com. Festivities begin with a "tail" gate pregame at 2 p.m. ET before the first kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

While we're still a month away from the big game, that hasn't stopped people from already picking their favorite doggos. But how can you pick a favorite when they're all so perfect!?

Tucker has the highest draft stock of any player in the #PuppyBowl. massive potential ceiling if this doggo decides to go the league pic.twitter.com/bzIoy0so2O — luke (@the_lukeallen) January 5, 2017

Rooting for Doobert to win the #puppybowl the way he's already won my heart. pic.twitter.com/jyVku5pEsZ — Kati (@kati) January 5, 2017

is it too early to decide who I'm rooting for in the super bowl? bc I'm rooting for this pupper, 15/10 sportsman like conduct #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/vwxmkE7HJq — Nicole Libell (@libell__) January 4, 2017