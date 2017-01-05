STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Puppy Bowl 2017 will feature three special needs puppies

Picture: Flickr/ Moviesinla
The much awaited Puppy Bowl of 2017 has three puppies with special needs on the roster.

Many of us are counting down the days for the Super Bowl on February 5. But if you're an animal lover, like us, you might be more excited to see team Ruff vs. team Fluff in this year's Puppy Bowl.

There will be 78 puppies on the roster coming from 34 shelters, and this year is going to be extra special. The line-up includes three adorable puppers with special needs!  

While it maybe too soon to predict who will win, it's safe to say these special puppies have already won our hearts.

We're warning you, their cuteness might be too much to handle! 

Lucky, is a Terrier mix with three legs and one strong game face.

Winston, an Australian Shepherd is sight and hearing impaired but will bolt to the end-zone with the quickness.

Doober, the English Pointer, is completely deaf but can predict a pass before it happens.

The complete line-up can be found on AnimalPlant.com. Festivities begin with a "tail" gate pregame at 2 p.m. ET before the first kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

While we're still a month away from the big game, that hasn't stopped people from already picking their favorite doggos. But how can you pick a favorite when they're all so perfect!?


