Doctor performs surgery on young patient's stuffed animal

A heartwarming photo of a doctor performing surgery on his young patient’s stuffed animal is getting a lot of attention on Facebook.

The Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin posted the picture with the caption, “Check out this picture from our operating room. After performing surgery on a young boy, Dr. Groth made the extra effort to perform an additional surgery on the boy’s best friend — his stuffed animal. Our doctors, nurses and staff go out of their way to make sure every child feels comfortable and safe. Whether it’s stitching up their favorite toy or dressing up as their favorite character, we know how to make children feel better.”

The post has been shared more than 1,000 times.

