Instead of tip, waitress receives racist note that says, 'great service don't tip black people'

- A restaurant in Ashburn says a waitress received a racist note instead of a tip during her shift over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday morning at Anita's, a New Mexican style eatery with several locations in the northern Virginia area.

The restaurant says a white couple had breakfast at the restaurant, signed the credit card slip for their bill - and wrote, 'great service don’t tip black people,' in the space reserved for a tip.

"It’s just appalling, disheartening, outrageous - all of the above," said owner Tom Tellez. He says he hasn’t seen a racist instance of this type in his forty-two years with the family run restaurants.

He praised the work ethic of the waitress, named Kelly, who received the racist message, saying that she is dedicated to giving great service.

Tellez said that Kelly told him that she thought she recognized the customers and that the woman told her that they enjoyed the service. Tellez also said that waitress told her that she would serve the table again if they returned to the restaurant.

The Loudoun County branch of the NAACP posted a photo of the receipt on Twitter, adding: 'Hatred will not be tolerated and we will not keep quiet. This has been confirmed and did happen per Mgr @ Anita's in Ashburn.'