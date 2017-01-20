Jenn Hobby announces daughter Reese is cancer free

- Friday morning 94.1 star Jenn Hobby made the incredible announcement on her Facebook page that her daughter Reese is no longer showing signs of cancer.

"We’ve been waiting for this incredible news. The call came last night…Reese’s first MRI since her surgery shows no residual signs of tumor. NO signs of cancer."

RELATED: Jeff Dauler snaps hilarious photo of Jenn Hobby and her daughter

She shared with her fans:

"We’ve endured this journey together…from the first day our worlds were rocked by Reese’s cancer diagnosis until today. We’ve laughed, cried, hoped, and prayed…so much love and support from friends, family, and the entire metro-Atlanta community were wrapped around our lil’ fighter and our family."

RELATED: Jenn Hobby’s daughter now tumor-free, home for the holidays

FOX 5 has been following Reese's battle with cancer since August when Hobby announced doctors had discovered a plum-sized, solid mass tumor in her abdomen, on the base of her spine. Just 11-months-old at the time, Reese immediately started chemotherapy at CHOA's Aflac Cancer Center at Egleston.

"There simply are no words for the gratitude we feel for her medical team. Because "thank you" seems insufficient, this is our way to express it. Please consider making a donation right now while Reese is on your mind. www.choa.org/reese. Thank you!"

RELATED: Jenn Hobby’s daughter fighting cancer undergoing surgery