'I literally wanted to die': Woman claims she was bitten by hundreds of bed bugs at Atlantis resort

A Florida woman filed a lawsuit against the Atlantis Paradise Resort in the Bahamas alleging that she woke up covered with crawling bed bugs.

The Miami Herald reported Thursday that Cindi Avila was staying in a room at the Royal Towers during a January 2016 vacation at the resort. At the last night of her stay she said she woke up to “hundreds of painful, swollen bites from her forehead to her thighs.”

“It was like something out of a horror movie,” she told the Herald. “I pulled up the mattress and I was shocked at what I saw.”

Avila said she took pictures and video of the bites and the dozens of tiny insects crawling on the bed skirt. The paper reported that tiny black excrement can also be seen on the skirt. Avila started to record herself after she was told that the room wouldn’t be exterminated until she left the resort.

Read more + video at FOXNews.com