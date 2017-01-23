STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Cat 'selfie' photo goes viral

Credit: yoremahm/Instagram
Credit: yoremahm/Instagram

Posted:Jan 23 2017 05:42AM MST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 07:14PM MST

A cat is going viral for his impressive "selfies."

The feline named Manny has been dubbed the “Selfie Cat” after apparently taking awesome picture of himself.

One of his “selfie” pictures posted on Instagram has garnered nearly 20,000 likes.

 

😹👅 #selfiecat #GoPro 👉@besomedoggy

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

In case you’re wondering how Manny takes such perfect pictures, his owner says he give Many a little help.

“I would occasionally take GoPro pics of my dogs on walks, and Manny would run up and try to take the camera from me; the camera was on continuous mode, so once I saw the “selfie” files I started laughing.

 

🎅🎄❄️🎆⛄️🎁

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

His owner said Manny “thinks he’s a dog and is very inquisitive.” 

 

New Mixtape Coming Soon.. w/ @weirdbeard_the_cat #gopro

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

Manny has 257,000 followers on Instagram.   


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories