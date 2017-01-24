PHOTO: $20 million hidden inside a box spring

- A viral photo released Monday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts shows approximately $20 million hidden inside a box spring as part of an alleged pyramid scheme.

Photo of $20M seized in box spring following arrest of Brazilian national in scheme to launder proceeds of TelexFree https://t.co/ulmFXtI9mr pic.twitter.com/0MTHxjaVZL — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) January 23, 2017

Authorities found the money stashed in the box spring of a bed in a Westborough, Mass., apartment. According to the Department of Justice, 28-year-old Brazilian national Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha was charged earlier this month with one count of conspiring to commit money laundering.

The money is believed to be linked to a $1 billion pyramid scheme involving TelexFree, a Massachusetts-headquartered company claiming to provide internet phone services.

"TelexFree purported to aggressively market its VOIP service by recruiting thousands of 'promoters' to post ads for the product on the Internet," the DOJ said in a statement on its website.

