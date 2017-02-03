Average wedding cost tops $35,000

- Most weddings are a once-in-a lifetime experience. But a new study shows they also come at a 'I only want to pay this once' price.

The cost of saying 'I do' is the most expensive ever, according to The Knot, which says the average wedding costs more than $35,000. The wedding website just released its 10th annual report, based on a survey of nearly 13,000 U.S. brides and grooms who exchanged vows in 2016

While fewer people are being invited to weddings, amenities like photo booths, food trucks, and live portrait artists are driving up the average cost per guest to $245.

The most expensive part of the wedding? The venue, averaging $16,000.

However there are ways to offset these costs, like setting the date for a weekday, something that is becoming more and more popular.

Top 2016 Wedding Statistics

Average Wedding Cost: $35,329 (excludes honeymoon) (up from $32,641 in 2015)

Most Expensive Place to Get Married: Manhattan, $78,464 average spend

Least Expensive Place to Get Married: Arkansas, $19,522 average spend

Average Spent on a Wedding Dress: $1,564

Average Marrying Age: Bride, 29 ; Groom, 31

Average Number of Guests: 141

Average Number of Bridesmaids: 5

Average Number of Groomsmen: 5

Most Popular Month to Get Engaged: December (15%)

Average Length of Engagement: 15 months

Most Popular Month to Get Married: October (16%) and September (16%)

Popular Wedding Colors: Dark blue (29%), gold (28%) and light pink (28%)

Percentage of Destination Weddings: 20%

Top 25 Most Expensive Places to Get Married

Based on average cost of a wedding in 2016, couples spend the most on their weddings in the following areas in the US. Four of the five most expensive places to get married are in the New York/Tri-State area.

New York – Manhattan: $78,464 New York – Long Island: $67,831 New Jersey – North/Central: $62,606 Illinois – Chicago: $60,035 New York – Outer Boroughs: $59,027 Massachusetts – Cape Cod: $58,608 New York – Westchester/Hudson Valley: $54,428 Rhode Island: $52,328 Florida – Southern: $48,596 Pennsylvania – Philadelphia/Delaware: $48,093 New Jersey – South: $46,486 California – Santa Barbara/Ventura: $45,957 California – Los Angeles: $44,062 Massachusetts – Boston: $44,028 California – San Francisco/Greater Bay Area: $42,716 Louisiana – New Orleans: $42,628 Connecticut: $42,127 Texas – Houston/East TX: $40,285 DC – Washington DC/Northern VA/Suburban MD: $40,176 California – San Diego: $37,268 Texas –Austin/San Antonio/South TX/Central TX: $36,522 Maryland – Baltimore: $35,861 Michigan – Detroit: $35,576 California – Orange County: $35,303 NY – Capital District/Upstate NY: $34,874

Top 10 Most Affordable Places to Get Married

Based on average cost of a wedding in 2016, couples spend the least on their weddings in the following areas in the US.

Arkansas: $19,522 Utah: $20,337 Montana: $20,794 Texas – West Texas: $21,688 Oregon: $21,854 Idaho: $22,018 Arizona – Tucson: $22,175 Iowa: $23,098 Nevada: $23,239 Oklahoma: $23,302

Statistics courtesy The Knot: https://www.theknot.com/content/average-wedding-cost-2016