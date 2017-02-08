'Humblebrag,' 'binge-watch' & 'throw shade' among over 1,000 new dictionary words

Merriam-Webster has added more than 1,000 new words to its dictionary. In an announcement Tuesday, the company said:

"More than one thousand new words have been added, including terms from recent advances in science, borrowings from foreign languages, and words from tech, medicine, pop culture, sports, and everything in between. This is a significant addition to our online dictionary, reflecting the breadth of English vocabulary and the speed with which we seek information."

"This is a significant addition of words to our dictionary, and it reflects both the breadth of English vocabulary and the speed with which that vocabulary changes," said Lisa Schneider, the chief digital officer and publisher at Merriam-Webster, in a news release.

Some of the new entries include the popular terms binge-watch, photobomb, humblebrag, NSFW, weak sauce, face-palm, throw shade, ride shotgun and first world problem.

Read more at FOXNews.com

🎉🎊We just added more than 1,000 new words to the dictionary!🎉🎊 https://t.co/NhvqlXkHaP — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 7, 2017