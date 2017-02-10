Girl Scout's brutally honest reviews lead to sales records

When Girl Scout Charlotte McCourt began selling Girl Scout Cookies this year, her original goal was to match her 300 sales from last year. Now, McCourt has not only passed the 300 mark, but has broken the Girl Scout’s sales record by selling more than 24,000 boxes so far.

“I broke the American record and the international record, they were the same thing,” McCourt told the Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

The meteoric rise in sales began with a suggestion from her father Sean McCourt who works on the podcast of Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs fame. When Charlotte raised concerns that a lack of cookie boxes had been purchased to donate to U.S. troops overseas, her father suggested she write to his wealthy friend asking if he would purchase some cookies.

Along with a plea for her dad’s friend to purchase cookies for our troops, Charlotte gave a brutally honest review of the various cookies in her email. She called the Toffee-Tastic cookies, which she rated a one, a ‘bleak, flavorless, gluten-free wasteland.’

