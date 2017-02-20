Powerball jackpot tops $403 million

- The Powerball jackpot is on the rise after no one hit Saturday's jackpot.

The estimated grand prize to a single winner is now $403 million spread out in even payments over 30 years to a single player. The cash option is at $243.9 million to a single player.

Saturday, three winners won $2 million matching five numbers plus the Power Play and five winners received $1 million for matching five numbers.

Saturday's numbers were 03-07-09-31-33, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3.

The last winning jackpot was December 17 to an anonymous player in Delaware taking the $72 million cash option. Wednesday's drawing is the 21st since that jackpot.

The all-time highest jackpot was achieved by Powerball, a little over a year ago, with an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That was split three ways between winners in Tennessee, Florida, and California.

Powerball is drawn every Wednesday and Saturday night just before 11 p.m. Eastern. Players choose five numbers 1 to 69 and Powerball number 1 to 26. Each ticket costs $2 with an extra dollar option for a Power Play which could increase non-jackpot payouts by up to five times and is determined at the time of the drawing.

For full rules visit powerball.com or galottery.com.