STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

There's now a deplorable-themed wine made for Trump supporters

Screen grab from FOXNews.com
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Screen grab from FOXNews.com

Screen grab from FOXNews.com
By: FOX News

Posted:Mar 03 2017 02:22PM MST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 02:32PM MST

Are you a "deplorable"? Well, drink up! Now you can buy a Trump-themed "deplorable" wine.

The "Les Deplorables" wine was announced by the Daily Caller and is being sold for $15 a bottle. Both varieties, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, are year 2014 and made in America.

The proceeds will go toward "fighting liberal bias in media," the ad states.

The phrase "deplorables" was made famous by Hillary Clinton during last year's campaign, when she branded Trump supporters with the label. 

Read more + video at FOXNews.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories