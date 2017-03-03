There's now a deplorable-themed wine made for Trump supporters

Are you a "deplorable"? Well, drink up! Now you can buy a Trump-themed "deplorable" wine.

The "Les Deplorables" wine was announced by the Daily Caller and is being sold for $15 a bottle. Both varieties, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, are year 2014 and made in America.

The proceeds will go toward "fighting liberal bias in media," the ad states.

The phrase "deplorables" was made famous by Hillary Clinton during last year's campaign, when she branded Trump supporters with the label.

