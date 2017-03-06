VIDEO: Expecting mother reenacts 'giraffe watch' in hilarious spoof Hot Topics VIDEO: Expecting mother reenacts giraffe watch in hilarious spoof As the world watches and waits for April the giraffe to give birth via live stream, another expecting mother passed some of the time by channeling April herself.

Erin Dietrich of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child.

As she watched along with millions of others waiting for the birth of April's calf, it must have started to seem like both she and April would be pregnant forever!

The last bit can often seem the longest. Especially with millions watching.

So to pass the time, Erin had some fun channeling April in a Facebook Live video of her own.

She donned a giraffe mask, and the rest is history.

The hilarious spoof video quickly earned more than 6.6 million views.

And, no-- neither Erin nor April have had their babies yet. But we'll all keep watching, and laughing, along with them.

Check out Erin's original post below: