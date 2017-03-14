Little boy who received dream puppy passes away Hot Topics Little boy who received dream puppy passes away A 12-year-old boy who received an adorable puppy as one of his wishes to help him in his battle with Leukemia has passed away.

- A 12-year-old boy who received an adorable puppy as one of his wishes to help him in his battle with Leukemia has passed away.

Michael Scala was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and despite several surgeries and bone marrow transplants, the cancer returned.

One of Michael's wishes was to have a dog, so the One Voice Foundation teamed up with Hillsborough Fire Rescue to grant him his wish in February, surprising Michael with a pomeranian puppy.

A fire truck also showed up to his home and he and his new puppy, which he named, "Murphy," got to ride around in the truck.

"Hopefully one day we can figure out a cure to help everybody and you know make sure nobody has to go through this ever again," Michael had told FOX 13.

Michael loved soccer, video games, fishing, and, his family says, "blonde nurses." "He loved his family and friends more than life. Michael inspired people with his God-like ways and never complained about his pain and suffering throughout his journey," his mother, Michelle, wrote.

Michael passed away Friday in the arms of his mother and surrounded by his family.

His funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Dale Mabry in Tampa.

His family says in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Ryan Callahan Foundation, 65C Monroe Avenue, Pittsford, NY, 14534.