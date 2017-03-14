Abandoned puppies saved by trooper, immediately adopted

- "A day with puppies is a good day."

The statement is true, no matter what your job, but for officers with the Georgia Department of Public Safety, their day was especially wonderful after a trooper discovered a pack of abandoned puppies - and workers at the main office decided to take them home.

According to a post on the Georgia Department of Public Safety's Facebook page, Georgia State Patrol Trooper First Class 1 Ennis was outside Atlanta, checking an area know to be a dumping ground for stolen vehicles.

TFC1 Ennis said he was driving through an abandoned subdivision when he spotted three puppies "that had been dumped in a briar patch."

"He knew no one was coming for them," the post read. "So he and his K-9, Tek, brought the puppies to Headquarters where they were all promptly adopted."

The Facebook post included two photos of the pups, one of which also featured K-9 Teck, giving the pups their first lessons in being good doggies.

"A Trooper never knows what he may encounter on a shift, but a day with puppies is a good day," the post finished.