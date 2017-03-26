Giant Galapagos tortoise celebrates 53rd birthday News Giant Galapagos tortoise celebrates 53rd birthday A giant Galapagos tortoise celebrated it's 53rd birthday at the San Diego Botanic Gardens on Friday.

Sam is his name, and he was surrounded by many visitors and friends as he celebrated with a special birthday cake of vegetables.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAM!! Sam is the Garden's 53 year old Giant Galapagos Tortoise. He enjoyed his carrot, cactus, sweet potato & banana cake. :) pic.twitter.com/nlfBRcAx63 — SD Botanic Garden (@SDBGarden) March 23, 2017

Park goers were able to guess what Sam's weight would be on his birthday. The person who guessed the closest to his weight won a free annual pass to the gardens.

