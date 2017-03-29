The Internet will not stop asking Cracker Barrel why #BradsWife was fired

Internet pranksters have turned an Indiana man's Facebook post into a viral campaign toward Cracker Barrel.

It all started when a man named Brad Byrd asked why his wife, Nanette, had been fired on his birthday. He wrote that she lost her job after 11 years of service at the location in Corydon.

He wrote on the local restaurant's Facebook page.

After a comedian, Amiri King, noticed the post, more and more people started responding, using #BradsWife and #JusticeForBradsWife on social media.

The story then made its way to local news reports last week. Byrd told WAVE-TV that he was not upset at the staffers at the Corydon location, saying he only took issue with the company's corporate office for his wife's firing.

