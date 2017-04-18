STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Rockwall boy wins national kid entrepreneur contest

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 18 2017 09:00AM MST

Updated:Apr 18 2017 02:23PM MST

DALLAS - A 7-year-old from Rockwall who is on a mission to feed other kids won a national honor.

Kaden Newton thanked the many North Texans who voted for him. He was named the Kidtrepreneur of the Year.

His Amazon-based food drive called Mac and Cheese and Pancakes collects kid-friendly foods for low-income families. Recently he gave some of the food to kids who rely on an Oak Cliff resource center that was burglarized.

Kaden will get a $10,000 prize for his charity. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/macandcheeseandpancakes.
 


