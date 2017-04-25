Boy battling brain tumor gets visit from Black Panther star

- A young boy battling a terminal brain tumor got a special visit from his favorite Marvel superhero on Tuesday.

“There isn't a treatment for the type of brain cancer he has, it is terminal, so we just really just make the most of everyday and hopefully inspire others,” said Ian's mother, Kara Anderson.

Ian Hopgood was diagnosed in November after exhibiting some behavior issues in school and finally getting physically sick.

"Honestly, there really aren't words to express everything he's been going through and lately it's been a little tougher, it's started to wear and tear on him a little bit that he's not like the other kids," said Anderson.

His favorite superhero is the Black Panther, which Marvel is current filming in the Atlanta area. Tuesday, Chadwick Boseman, the star of the movie, stopped by to pay the young boy a visit.

"We kind of go off the theory of laughter heals and joy heals, and happiness heals, so that's how we live every day because we honestly don't know what tomorrow is going to bring," said Anderson.

Boseman brought Ian gifts including Black Panther action figures. The Marvel movie star spent the afternoon talking with the boy and even signed a few autographs.

“So, for him to have a moment like this, and be able to jump up, I was afraid he might fall, and run to him and hug his hero, is, there really aren't words,” said Anderson.

Anderson started the Facebook page Ian's Journey Of Courage in hopes of encouraging others who may be going through difficult times.

“Make the most of each day. It is so easy to get caught up in the negativities. Just really choose to make a mindset of focusing on the positive. It makes all the difference in the world,” said Anderson.

Anyone who wishes to help Ian and his family with medical bills can do so at gofundme.com/ians-journey.

Black Panther is slated to be released in February 2018.