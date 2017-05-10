Nation's oldest living WWII Combat Veteran turns 111

- The oldest living World War II veteran is turning 111 this week at his long-time Texas home.

Richard Overton was born May 11, 1906 in Bastrop County. When he came of age, he served in the Pacific Theater from 1942 to 1945 as part of the all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion. After the war, he returned to Austin, and he has lived in the same home ever since.

While he has been honored by sitting presidents, governors and other global dignitaries for his distinguished service, most days he can be found sitting on his front porch proudly wearing his WWII Veteran baseball hat holding a cigar.

He gives credit to God for his longevity and continues to attend church, but he's got a few tricks up his sleeve, too.

"I've been smoking cigars from when I was 18 years old, I'm still a smoking them, 12 a day," Overton joked in 2014.

Overton has some health scares over the past few years, but family members have found ways to help him stay in his home of over 70 years. Earlier this year, a GoFundMe account was set up for the former Marine to help him stay in his home. The account raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and will help to pay for an in-home senior care provider.

Happy birthday and Semper Fi!

FOX News and FOX 7 Austin contributed to this report