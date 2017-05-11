Engaged couple loses nearly 600 pounds together

- Andrea Masella and Ronnie Brower are already quite the team ahead of their upcoming wedding.

The Syracuse couple, who is getting married on Saturday, met at the gym in 2015. And they have lost a combined 578 pounds.

Their first date was actually at the gym, playing ping pong and basketball.

Ronnie weighed 675 pounds and Andrea weighed 250 pounds at the start of their weight loss journeys.

According to a local paper, Ronnie decided to get healthy in 2013 after a doctor warned him he could die if he didn't lose weight. And the decision came in 2014 for Andrea after a beach trip and bathing suit that didn't fit well.

Andrea and Ronnie have supported each other over the past two years in their efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle and they are looking forward to what's ahead.

