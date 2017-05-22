STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Startling video shows sea lion snatching girl from pier

Screenshot via YouTube
Screenshot via YouTube
By: Associated Press

Posted:May 22 2017 07:50AM MST

Updated:May 22 2017 07:51AM MST

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) - A college student has startling video of a sea lion snatching a girl off a dock and yanking her into the water on Canada's West Coast.

It happened Saturday in Richmond, a Vancouver suburb. University student Michael Fujiwara tells CBC News that some people started feeding the animal breadcrumbs.

In Fujiwara's video, the sea lion pops up toward the girl as bystanders laugh. Then she sits by the pier's edge. In an instant, the massive mammal shoots up, grabs her dress and pulls her into the water as people scream.

The sea lion disappears as a man plunges into the water and helps the girl out. She doesn't appear injured and walks away with adults.

Marine mammal expert Andrew Trites says the sea lion presumably thought the dress was food.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories