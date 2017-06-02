Group plays Hawaiian Punch pong in Facebook Live traffic prank
HOUSTON (FOX 26) -
Why did they do it? Good question. Sol Uresti and some of his good buddies not only pulled a white table into traffic on Airline Drive near West Road in north Houston for a game of non-alcoholic 'beer pong,' stopping traffic in the process, but they posted the prank on Facebook Live.
Since there are open container laws in Texas, the group of friends were playing the bar game with Hawaiian Punch in the red plastic cups.