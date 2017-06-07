STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Manatees enjoy rainy Florida day on the river

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 07 2017 03:40PM MST

Updated: Jun 07 2017 04:11PM MST

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - It's been a rainy week in Florida but these two manatees don't seem to mind.

Video taken by Captain Scott Cornelius of The Good Life Charters along a river in the Tomoka State Park in Ormond Beach shows two manatees, one belly up, floating in the water and enjoying the water dripping off the pondtoon boat roof.

"I've had them do this a few times now but they definitely come around the docks more when it rains," Captain Cornelius told FOX 13.

The manatees were hanging out in the Tomoka Outpost boat basin enjoying the rain for quite a while.

