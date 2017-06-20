Video of dog and owner hugging goes viral for melting social media's heart

A pup and his owner shared an intense hug during a boat ride and its melting hearts everywhere.

Jackson Blue is a 3-year-old Samoyed doggo; he’s a good boy, enjoys the outdoors, and loves love—he’s basically perfect!

On Father’s Day, Jackson and his dad went on a boat ride to bask in New Hampshire’s beautiful weather. While enjoying some breeze and vitamin D, the two were caught on video sharing a passionate hug.

Their video was posted on Jackson's Instagram, which is ran by his humans because he's too busy living the good life, and has been picked up by high profile accounts such as cutewildanimals-- it has over 1 million followers.

With Jackson’s perfect white mane blowing in the wind, coupled with loving strokes from dad, and seeing their love for each other ooze like melting chocolate, the picture paints an all too relatable feeling for dog owners.

Because if you're fortunate to own a pet, you are very familiar with the intense feeling that exudes from a simple hug.

They are man's best friend for a reason. A simple look, filled with so much innocence and love, can turn any "bad day" into a good one.