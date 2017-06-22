Man visits Disneyland for 2000th straight day

- He just may be the happiest man at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Huntington Beach resident Jeff Reitz visited Disneyland Thursday-- for the 2000th day straight!

Fox 11 was there as Reitz walked through the turnstiles Thursday morning marking the feat that's an unofficial record at the Anaheim park.

The Air Force veteran says the feat will probably land him a Guinness World Record, something that wasn't originally the plan.

Reitz got an annual pass as a gift when he was unemployed. He used in every single day in 2012. Now, he's fully employed, but still visits the park every single day. 2000 straight days at the park-- or 5 and a half years! And he's got the parking tickets to prove it.

"It's been a positive, it's been a motivator, it's been my workout gym. This past year I've lost about 40 lbs." Reitz says.

Reitz pays for it all with an annual pass.

He's got quite the following on social media, and he's obviously the envy of quite a few kids.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.