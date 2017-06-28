Mom diagnosed with stage 4 cancer days after son's stillbirth raising funds for others

A Canadian mother who was devastated to learn she had stage 4 cancer days after suffering the stillbirth of her son, has surpassed her fundraising goal to donate cuddle cots, workshops and money toward cancer research in his name. In January, Loan Woll, who was 34 weeks pregnant, was rushed to the hospital after she began throwing up blood, Toronto Star reported.

Throughout her pregnancy, doctors had struggled to determine what was causing her low hemoglobin levels. At the hospital, doctors found it had dropped to a critical level and she was given a blood transfusion, according to her GoFundMe page. Once she had stabilized, doctors could not find her baby's heartbeat.

“On January 14th, our son Finnick Ngoc Woll was born stillborn. He was perfect in every way and we’re so thankful to have met him,” Woll wrote on the GoFundMe page.

But tragedy struck again just days later when doctors discovered stage 4 non-hodgkin lymphoma had been causing her low hemoglobin, and that a tumor in her stomach had been slowly bleeding out.

