Chick-fil-A giving away free breakfast during September

- Chick-fil-A is giving away free food to those who download their mobile app and either create a new account or update an existing app.

App users may redeem the offer for one of three free breakfast items: the chicken biscuit, the egg white grill or the hash brown scramble, according to a news release on the chain's website.

Customers must order their free breakfast item using the mobile app or by scanning the "My Card" QR phone provided through the app.

The offer is available only to app users from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30.