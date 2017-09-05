Prince George's County officer deliver baby on East West Highway in University Park (VIDEO)

- A Prince George’s County police officer was in for a night to remember when he was flagged down by an expectant father along a busy highway Thursday evening.

Sgt. Nick Cicale was stopped by a frantic dad-to-be along the East-West Highway in University Park. The expectant father explained to Cicale that he was trying to rush his pregnant wife to the hospital but the baby had other plans.

“Female is having a baby, like right now,” Cicale radioed back to dispatch.

Cicale jumped into action and helped the mother deliver the baby. Within five minutes of arriving, Cicale radioed back simply, “baby is out.”

Most of the delivery was captured on dash cam, which can be viewed in the video player above.

Cicale was able to visit mom, dad and baby Carlos in the hospital and posed for photos with the family.

“I am so happy I was able to help this family on this incredible night and to be the first to hold little Carlos,” Cicale said in a statement released by the Prince George’s County Police Department. “I am glad he is healthy. I will never forget that night.”