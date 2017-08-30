VA hospitals across Texas send nurses to assist at Houston VA Medical Center

- The VA North Texas Health Care System in Dallas says 20 of its nurses have headed to Houston to relieve the staff at Houston's beleaguered Veterans Affairs hospital.

20 VANTHCS nurses are en route to relieve @VAHouston professionals who've been on duty since weekend caring for #Veterans. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/6hUkFj5LB8 — VA NorthTexas (@VANorthTexas) August 30, 2017

The team will join a 25-member team from the Austin-based Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, and 15 professionals from San Antonio-based South Texas Veterans Health Care System.

According to a statement Wednesday, Houston's VA hospital has had about 700 staffers staying onsite, sleeping on floors, in the auditorium and in offices to keep the facility open throughout the disaster.

A former U.S. Army ranger swam through flood waters to the hospital to be treated for a burst appendix.

