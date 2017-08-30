STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

VA hospitals across Texas send nurses to assist at Houston VA Medical Center

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted: Aug 30 2017 04:31PM MST

Updated: Aug 30 2017 05:12PM MST

HOUSTON, Texas (KRIV / AP) - The VA North Texas Health Care System in Dallas says 20 of its nurses have headed to Houston to relieve the staff at Houston's beleaguered Veterans Affairs hospital.

MOBILE USERS - CLICK HERE FOR TWEET.

The team will join a 25-member team from the Austin-based Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, and 15 professionals from San Antonio-based South Texas Veterans Health Care System.

According to a statement Wednesday, Houston's VA hospital has had about 700 staffers staying onsite, sleeping on floors, in the auditorium and in offices to keep the facility open throughout the disaster.

A former U.S. Army ranger swam through flood waters to the hospital to be treated for a burst appendix.

 

Keep informed with FOX 26 News updates on Hurricane Harvey.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories