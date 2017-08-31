US Postal Service lists locations to pick up government benefit checks after Harvey

- The U.S. Postal Service has posted a list of locations where Houston-area residents can pick up government benefit checks after Harvey forced the temporary closing of several post offices.

Customers displaced by HARVEY who receive Treasury Checks through U.S. Mail, go here for Houston area https://t.co/RZEimEZtcI pic.twitter.com/DB4RJ9rlC8 — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) August 31, 2017

Customers displaced by HARVEY who receive Treasury Checks through U.S. Mail, go here for other Texas locations https://t.co/MShz05mUir pic.twitter.com/XMESvj34Uy — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) August 31, 2017

The list posted Thursday includes pickup site addresses by ZIP code.

77326; 77532: Greens North - 1530 Greensmark Dr. Houston 77067

77707: Martin Luther King - 9444 Cullen Blvd, Houston 77051

77422: James Griffith - 9320 Emnora Ln, Houston 77080

77639; 77640: Alvin - 455 E House St, Alvin 77511

77360: Angleton - 100 Cannan Dr, Angleton 77515

77630; 77659; 77368; 77662: Beaumont Mpo - 5815 Walden Rd, Beaumont 77707

77502: Brookshire - 4115 5th St, Brookshire 77423

77371;77476; 77705; 77521; 77480; 77486: Bryan - 2121 E Wm J Bryan Pkwy Bryan 77801

77084: Sam Houston - 1500 Hadley St, Houston 77002

77612: De Moss - 6500 De Moss Dr, Houston 77074

77332; 77615; 77629: Channelview - 531 Sheldon Rd, Channelview 77530

77619: Port Neches - 1324 Port Neches Ave, Port Neches, Tx 77651

77650: Port Bolivar - 2500 Broadway Ave, Port Bolivar, Tx 77650

77362: Magnolia - 815 Goodson Rd, Magnolia, Tx 77355

77336: El Campo - 110 S Mechanic St, El Campo 77437

77701; 77372; 77706: Humble - 1202 1st St E, Humble 77338

77378: Huntsville - 3190 Highway 30 W, Huntsville 77340

77334; 77494: Katy - 20180 Park Row Dr, Katy 77449

77365; 77585; 77374; 77376: Kountze - 1245 S Pine St, Kountze 77625

77657: La Marque - 509 Laurel St, La Marque 77568

77538; 77024; 77364; 77582: Liberty - 1515 Sam Houston St Liberty 77575

77539: Pasadena - 1199 Pasadena Blvd Pasadena 77501

77655; 77650: Port Arthur - 345 Lakeshore Dr, Port Arthur 77640

77616; 77626; 77664: Village Mills - 4956 Fm 3063, Village Mills 77663

77422; 77415; 77463; 77480: West Columbia - 350 W Brazos Ave, West Columbia 77486

77420; 77468: Wharton - 141 E Milam St, Wharton 77488

77622;77623; 77358; 77363; 77367; 77661: Winnie - 324 Highway 124, Winnie, Tx 77665

77327; 77357: Porter Main - 23550 Partners Way, Porter, Tx 77365

77560; 77597: Anahuac - 411 W. Main St, Anahuac, Tx 77514

77624: Warren - 120 County Road 1520, Warren, Tx 77664

77625: Silsbee - 111 W Avenue P, Silsbee, Tx 77656

77331: Sheperd - 1350 S Byrd Ave, Shepherd, Tx 77371

77333: Montgomery - 20821 Eva St Ste H, Montgomery, Tx 77356

77614: Mauriceville - 11424 Highway 12, Mauriceville, Tx 77626

77656: Lumberton - 650 S Main St, Lumberton, Tx 77657

77350: Goodrich - 7440 Us Highway 59 S, Goodrich, Tx 77335

77577: Danbury - 6003 5th St, Danbury, Tx 77534

77359: Coldspring - 14231 State Hwy 150 W, Coldspring, Tx 77331

77335; 77351; 77369: Cleveland - 1213 E Houston St, Cleveland, Tx 77327

Government checks including Social Security payments, Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefits and checks from the Office of Personnel Management and the Railroad Retirement Board can be picked up starting Friday.

The locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The Postal Service says to pick up a check, customers must show proper identification.

Customers can also complete a change of address request if they expect to be out of their homes for an extended period.

