Helicopter search and rescue crews evacuate people in Port Arthur

- Helicopter squads have been rescuing Thursday people stranded by Harvey in the Port Arthur area.

Port Arthur got another soaking on Wednesday and officials struggled to evacuate those who still remained in their homes.

Roads in and out of the city are largely inaccessible.

The city trended on Twitter as people reached out to one other for rescue.

Authorities work to rescue hundreds of citizens who are trapped by the rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey. They asked people to display a signal such as a white towel, sheet or shirt out their window to let volunteer rescuers know they need help.

