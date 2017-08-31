Beaumont hospital still operating under 'extreme emergency conditions'

Officials at Beaumont's other hospital say they've decided not to move their patients elsewhere but are operating under "extreme emergency conditions."

Christus St. Elizabeth issued a statement Thursday saying 256 patients will remain at the Texas hospital, which gets its water from wells and has a store of potable water.

The statement came hours after Baptist Beaumont Hospital said it was airlifting its nearly 200 patients to other facilities because it no longer had potable water and access was limited by flooding.

The city of about 120,000 people has been hit hard by flooding from Harvey, which came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and hovered for days in the region.