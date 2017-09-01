STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Here's what Harvey looks like from space

Posted: Sep 01 2017 02:05PM MST

Updated: Sep 01 2017 02:44PM MST

(KRIV) - Ever wonder what Hurricane Harvey looks like from above? Here are some cool videos for you to geek out over that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has tweeted out. App users click here.

Here you can see Harvey moving northeastward in this 3-day water vapor loop.

Don't forget about Irma. She's currently posing a problem in the Atlantic.

Lightning strike! These are actually strikes happening during Harvy.

