Best Buy ‘deeply sorry' for charging $43 for bottled water in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Best Buy says it is “deeply sorry” following accusations of price gouging after a photo posted online showed cases of water for sale at one of the electronic retailer’s Houston-area stores for more than $42.

The photo, which was widely shared on Twitter, appeared to have been taken by a Houston resident.

Best Buy says the sale was “clearly a mistake on the part of a few employees at a single store.” The company explained in a statement that it doesn’t have pricing for cases of water in its system and employees priced the water “by multiplying the cost of one bottle by the number of bottles in a case.”

Texas AG tells me they received 550 complaints & 225 emails about price gouging, with more coming in consistently: https://t.co/EpCWAiTSmM — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 29, 2017

This is the bestbuy in cypress. Selling water. You should be ashamed. Check your inventory and end of day reports. #harvey #hurricane #hurricaneharvey A post shared by John 🀄️in Houston (@johninhouston) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

The company says it’s “deeply sorry that we gave anyone even the momentary impression that we were trying to take advantage of the situation.”