Fears over gas shortages creates panic at the pump

- Fears over gas shortages because of Hurricane Harvey are leading to long lines all over Texas.

Frenzied scenes are playing out all over gas stations across the Lone Star State. Many people say they're running low and have no choice. Other are blaming people panicking on social media for the long wait.

"It's really irritating. It would be different if this was a situation where there was an actual shortage," said Evan Ward, a resident in the San Antonio area. "I lived through the gasoline shortage in the 70's, which was real and seeing this was driven by people who panicked."

Texas gas ⛽️ line, this is insane! Note to self, get a Tesla in the future pic.twitter.com/Zef2txBLSW — Mafia Trading (@mafiadaytrading) September 2, 2017

State officials say there is no gas shortage in Texas. Refineries along the coast are reportedly coming back online and distributors are out in force trying to meet demand.