Texas Army National Guard continues supply deliveries to Harvey victims

- The road to recovery will be a long one for the Texas coast. Although the need for rescue efforts is starting to decrease, the need for food and water remains steady, especially in the cities of Beaumont and Liberty. FOX 26 was invited on board a military aircraft to witness some heroes in action.

Over 14,000 servicemen and women of the Texas Army National Guard left their civilian jobs to answer the call of duty along the Texas coast when hurricane Harvey made landfall. Major Randall Stillinger of the Texas Army National Guard says, "we're going to stay as long as we're needed. We're committed to the long haul. We're Texans that are out here to help our fellow citizens of Texas, and we're not going anywhere until were in sure that everything is good to go."

We were invited on board a Chinook helicopter to witness the National Guard load up supplies, and then distribute them in Beaumont and Liberty. Liberty resident Maggie King was nearly moved to tears when she saw the supplies coming in. "There's people here that's lost everything, and there's shelters that are needing food and water and stuff, and we've been seeing people throughout social media looking for food and water and all kinds of clothes and everything that you could possibly imagine."

Each helicopter can hold up to 17,000 pounds of supplies and they're making about 25 deliveries daily. The deliveries will continue until the road ways become accessible.