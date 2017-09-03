JJ Watt, Houston Texans lending aid to people affected by Harvey flooding

- After raising millions of dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief, JJ Watt and the Houston Texans spent the day helping people in need.

Texans players and their families gathered across the Houston area to distribute supplies. They helped out at the Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Carroll Academy, the Christian Tabernacle Church and the Jewish Community Center in Meyerland.

The JJ Watt Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has raised more than $18 million.