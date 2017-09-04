Port of Savannah shipping relief supplies to help Houston

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah has a special shipment of cargo heading to Houston — two big shipping containers stuffed with supplies to assist relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

The Georgia Ports Authority spent days collecting donations of diapers, toilet paper, bottled water, blankets, canned food and other items. The goods were packed into a pair of 20-foot (6-meter) shipping containers and loaded onto a barge bound for the Port of Houston.

The barge was scheduled to depart Sunday on a previously scheduled cargo run to Houston.