Florida utility officials say more than 1 million lose power as Hurricane Irma lashes the state

NOAA / NASA CIMSS / SSEC NOAA / NASA CIMSS / SSEC

- Florida utility officials say more than 1 million customers lost power as Hurricane Irma lashes the state.

Florida Power & Light Company said that nearly 1.1 million customers statewide were without power Sunday morning.



About 574,000 of those outages were in Miami-Dade County, while there were 360,000 in Broward and nearly 136,000 in Palm Beach County.



The massive storm made landfall in the Florida Keys, and its center was forecast to move up the state's Gulf Coast. But the effects are being felt far from the center because of Irma's size.